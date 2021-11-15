Warming trend the next couple of days

A mix of sun and clouds expected for your Monday. More clouds expected through the morning, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Southerly winds will be breezy at times. Highs this afternoon will range from the lower 50s under more clouds north, to the lower 60s in our southern counties. Tonight won’t be quite as chilly, everyone will stay above freezing. Passing clouds expected again on Tuesday, but temperatures will be warmer. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be stronger out of the south, many areas could see gusts around 20mph. Wednesday will start dry, but by the afternoon and evening hours rain will start to push back ito the Heartland.

