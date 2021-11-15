Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warming trend the next couple of days

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mix of sun and clouds expected for your Monday. More clouds expected through the morning, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Southerly winds will be breezy at times. Highs this afternoon will range from the lower 50s under more clouds north, to the lower 60s in our southern counties. Tonight won’t be quite as chilly, everyone will stay above freezing. Passing clouds expected again on Tuesday, but temperatures will be warmer. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be stronger out of the south, many areas could see gusts around 20mph. Wednesday will start dry, but by the afternoon and evening hours rain will start to push back ito the Heartland.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
In Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, November 13, two houses caught on fire.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour said the Dexter Fire Department was on the scene.
Crash in Bloomfield results in one death, two hospitalized
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 11/14
First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 11/14
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 11/14.
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 11/14
First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 11/13
First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 11/13