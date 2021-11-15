Heartland Votes
UT Martin Criminal Justice Program receives $500K grant for de-escalation, emergency response training

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Criminal Justice Program at the University of Tennessee at Martin has received a $547,293 grant from USDA Delta Health Care Services.

The grant was awarded to the program for its De-escalation Techniques and Emergency Response (DETER) Project.

The funds will be used to develop a public-health training facility on UT’s Martin campus.

The training at the facility includes de-escalation and emergency health intervention education to help reduce the injury and death rates in police-citizen encounters.

Grant funds will also be used to purchase a VirTra judgmental use-of-force simulator and real-life de-escalation training.

Jackson State Community College and Carey Counseling Center, Inc., will partner with UT Martin for the project.

DETER will provide training to law enforcement officers, social workers, mental health professionals and civilian crisis intervention teams.

UT Martin said the training is required under Tennessee state law and under consideration in other states.

“We’re excited to help police and our local communities reduce violence and improve public health,” said UT Martin Criminal Justice faculty member Dr. Brian Donavant. “This is also a great opportunity for our students to gain critical insight and skills for their future careers.”

The university said the project will improve public health by training current and future police officers.

