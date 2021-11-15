Turkeys selling out in Heartland grocery stores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thanksgiving is just 11 days away, and Heartland grocery store managers are advising you to grab your Thanksgiving turkey before they are gone.

“It’s just going to be minimal this year because I’m tired of doing all the cooking myself,” Linda Tamez, a shopper said.

Tamez is skipping out on a turkey this Thanksgiving. She said the price for a turkey is too high for her big family.

“There’s like 22 of us, counting the grandkids, the kids, the great grandkids, and I have to buy 2 turkeys. I can’t afford that right now,” Tamez said.

Local grocery store managers shared the increase in prices is because of a turkey shortage.

Food Giant manager, Ken Frayser said their frozen turkeys are more than $1 per lbs., but in the past week customers have bought out most their turkeys.

“Prices are a little higher than they were last year. In the years prior to COVID you would normally see 69, 79 cents a pound on your sale turkeys and this year it’s looking more like 99 across the board,” Frayser said.

Frayser said they can only get a certain amount of turkey from their distribution center.

“We even brought in substitute items for things that we couldn’t get. A different brand just to take care of our customers,” Frayser said.

Ruler Foods Manager Ricky Felty said they are experiencing the same influx of customers.

“Oh, it was pretty early. I’d say it was before Halloween,” Felty said.

He explained they are also limiting their customers to one turkey per person.

“The last shipment that we got was actually yesterday and I’m pretty sure we’re nearing being out of that already,” Felty said.

Frayser shared he doesn’t expect turkeys to last long. He suggests you shop sooner or out on a turkey this year like Tamez.

“They need to get them by next Sunday. There’s a good supply of ham this year, if something would happen and they run out,” Frayser said.

Felty and Frayser said they expect to have more turkeys this week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.