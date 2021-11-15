Student Santas looking for sponsors for families in need this Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas is coming up around the corner and with it comes a lot of families that need a little help with gifts and food.

That’s where Student Santas comes in to help out. They receive letters from families from across the area in hopes someone will help them out.

For 16 years now, Student Santas has provided a meal on Christmas and sponsors have helped families with gifts for the children.

Student Santas Founder Jennifer Gast says it’s important to help give to the families in need.

“There’s so many families that are in need as everybody knows,” Gast said. “This year seems to be a little worse than last year. The economy, with everything in the world that is going on in the world today. It seems like it’s just taking a toll on a lot of families. We just want to be that organization, that group of people that give hope to kids that otherwise not have any hope. Especially during Christmas time.”

She said reads each letter and each one is different and puts into perspective the hundreds of families that struggle each year that they help out.

“I used to really struggle with not able to help everybody,” Gast said. “I would think there’s got to be more people out there, and there always will be more people out there. But I think the goal is to help as many people as you can. And if you can at the end of the day help one family, well that’s a lot and that means the world to that one family.”

They are also looking for sponsors to help more families this Christmas.

“If anybody would like to adopt a family for Christmas, it’s a wonderful tradition to have with your own family,” Gast said. “I know with me personally, with my own kids, we go shopping every year for particular families and my kids choose gifts that they would like to give to these kids. We deliver personally to the families and it’s just a really neat thing to do.”

They plan on having a carry out Christmas Day meal on Christmas Day at the House of Hope at 1000 Ranney Avenue in Cape Girardeau at noon.

Century Casino is donating the food for the meal.

For more information on Student Santas, visit their website here or email Gast at jenndgast@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.