Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair in 16th year

Holiday music, gifts, and community connections all combine to help create a simpler, more...
Holiday music, gifts, and community connections all combine to help create a simpler, more meaningful, and sustainable holiday season.(WEAU)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will be coming to Carbondale for a 16th year.

The fair lets you choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones, while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife, providing meals and shelter for people in need.

Organizations from local communities will be represented, selling beautiful handmade crafts, fair trade coffee and chocolate, and original art. 

The event is sponsored by the social action committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.

Organizations in this year’s gift fair are:

  • Y’all Rock Carbondale
  • Boys and Girls Club of SI
  • Libre Unschool
  • Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support
  • Habitat for Humanity of Union and Jackson Counties
  • Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks
  • Humane Society of Southern Illinois
  • Shawnee Group Sierra Club
  • Gaia House Interfaith Center
  • Free Again Wildlife Refuge
  • Carbondale Main Street
  • Good Samaritan Ministries
  • The Women’s Center
  • Friends of Giant City State Park
  • Diaper Bank of Southern Illinois
  • Southern Illinois Peace Coalition
  • Rainbow Café
  • Marion Medical Mission
  • Green Earth, Carbondale Warming Center
  • A Gift of Love Charity, Friends of the Shawnee
  • Girl Scouts of SI-Jackson County
  • SI AIDS Coalition
  • Keep Carbondale Beautiful
  • Carbondale Laundry Project
  • CUF Fair Trade Coffee and Chocolate Sales

A donation of one non-perishable food item is requested (but not required) for admission. 

All collected donations will benefit Southern Illinois food assistance programs.

The collection of canned goods is called Margie’s Basket, in memory of long time community volunteer and Alternative Gift Fair organizer, Margie Parker. 

In addition, the popular silent auction component of the fair will return this year.

The fair will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2-5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave, Carbondale.

Masks are required and no food or drinks will be served during the fair.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour said the Dexter Fire Department was on the scene.
Crash in Bloomfield results in one death, two hospitalized
A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
In Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, November 13, two houses caught on fire.
2 suspicious house fires being investigated in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
A North Carolina couple traveling to visit family has their windshield broken while driving...
North Carolina couple’s windshield broken while driving under Route 74 overpass in Cape Girardeau
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3042 Lone Oak Road for calls...
McCracken Co. robbery suspect stopped by good Samaritans

Latest News

Thanksgiving is just 11 days away, and Heartland grocery store managers are advising you grab...
Turkeys selling out in Heartland grocery stores
A letter is written to the Student Santas organization for help for a family this Christmas.
Student Santas looking for sponsors for families in need this Christmas
People bid on a food items that is being auctioned off at the Humane Society of Southeast...
Humane society raises funds with annual gourmet food auction
“All of us, whether or not we’ve lost someone close to COVID, have been forever changed by...
Gov. Beshear holds memorial ceremony for Kentuckians lost to COVID-19