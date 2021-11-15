Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair in 16th year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will be coming to Carbondale for a 16th year.

The fair lets you choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones, while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife, providing meals and shelter for people in need.

Organizations from local communities will be represented, selling beautiful handmade crafts, fair trade coffee and chocolate, and original art.

The event is sponsored by the social action committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.

Organizations in this year’s gift fair are:

Y’all Rock Carbondale

Boys and Girls Club of SI

Libre Unschool

Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support

Habitat for Humanity of Union and Jackson Counties

Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks

Humane Society of Southern Illinois

Shawnee Group Sierra Club

Gaia House Interfaith Center

Free Again Wildlife Refuge

Carbondale Main Street

Good Samaritan Ministries

The Women’s Center

Friends of Giant City State Park

Diaper Bank of Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Peace Coalition

Rainbow Café

Marion Medical Mission

Green Earth, Carbondale Warming Center

A Gift of Love Charity, Friends of the Shawnee

Girl Scouts of SI-Jackson County

SI AIDS Coalition

Keep Carbondale Beautiful

Carbondale Laundry Project

CUF Fair Trade Coffee and Chocolate Sales

A donation of one non-perishable food item is requested (but not required) for admission.

All collected donations will benefit Southern Illinois food assistance programs.

The collection of canned goods is called Margie’s Basket, in memory of long time community volunteer and Alternative Gift Fair organizer, Margie Parker.

In addition, the popular silent auction component of the fair will return this year.

The fair will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2-5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave, Carbondale.

Masks are required and no food or drinks will be served during the fair.

For more information, click here.

