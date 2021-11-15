Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair in 16th year
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will be coming to Carbondale for a 16th year.
The fair lets you choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones, while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife, providing meals and shelter for people in need.
Organizations from local communities will be represented, selling beautiful handmade crafts, fair trade coffee and chocolate, and original art.
The event is sponsored by the social action committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.
Organizations in this year’s gift fair are:
- Y’all Rock Carbondale
- Boys and Girls Club of SI
- Libre Unschool
- Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support
- Habitat for Humanity of Union and Jackson Counties
- Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks
- Humane Society of Southern Illinois
- Shawnee Group Sierra Club
- Gaia House Interfaith Center
- Free Again Wildlife Refuge
- Carbondale Main Street
- Good Samaritan Ministries
- The Women’s Center
- Friends of Giant City State Park
- Diaper Bank of Southern Illinois
- Southern Illinois Peace Coalition
- Rainbow Café
- Marion Medical Mission
- Green Earth, Carbondale Warming Center
- A Gift of Love Charity, Friends of the Shawnee
- Girl Scouts of SI-Jackson County
- SI AIDS Coalition
- Keep Carbondale Beautiful
- Carbondale Laundry Project
- CUF Fair Trade Coffee and Chocolate Sales
A donation of one non-perishable food item is requested (but not required) for admission.
All collected donations will benefit Southern Illinois food assistance programs.
The collection of canned goods is called Margie’s Basket, in memory of long time community volunteer and Alternative Gift Fair organizer, Margie Parker.
In addition, the popular silent auction component of the fair will return this year.
The fair will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2-5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave, Carbondale.
Masks are required and no food or drinks will be served during the fair.
For more information, click here.
