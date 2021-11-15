Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 22 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.

The newly reported cases include:

0-12 years - 3

13-17 years - 4

18-64 years - 14

65 and up -1

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 59

Released from isolation - 4,507

Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

