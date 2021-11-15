Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 22 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.(WAFB)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 3
  • 13-17 years - 4
  • 18-64 years - 14
  • 65 and up -1

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 59
  • Released from isolation - 4,507
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reported 39 new cases of COVID-19
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
The Shawnee National Forest is offering Christmas Tree permits this year.
Shawnee National Forest to sell Christmas tree permits