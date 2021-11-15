Paducah man charged with assault and burglary

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police Department reported on Monday, November 15, that a man was arrested and charged for assault and burglary after breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her with a knife.

According to the Paducah Police Department they received a call on Sunday, November 14, at 5:02 p.m. about a woman bleeding from her arm and screaming for help.

When the officers arrived to 2100 Block of Bridge Street they found the door to the home kicked in.

PPD said several neighbors were located inside the home helping the victim with multiple knife wounds.

The victim had identified her boyfriend the suspect as Preston B. Crain.

From the attack the victim had injuries on her leg, arm and hand.

The woman received treatment from a local hospital for her injuries.

Crain had left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers later found Crain and charged him.

Crain is currently booked at the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.