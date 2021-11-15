Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah man charged with assault and burglary

Crain is currently booked at the McCracken County Jail.
Crain is currently booked at the McCracken County Jail.(Paducah Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police Department reported on Monday, November 15, that a man was arrested and charged for assault and burglary after breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her with a knife.

According to the Paducah Police Department they received a call on Sunday, November 14, at 5:02 p.m. about a woman bleeding from her arm and screaming for help.

When the officers arrived to 2100 Block of Bridge Street they found the door to the home kicked in.

PPD said several neighbors were located inside the home helping the victim with multiple knife wounds.

The victim had identified her boyfriend the suspect as Preston B. Crain.

From the attack the victim had injuries on her leg, arm and hand.

The woman received treatment from a local hospital for her injuries.

Crain had left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers later found Crain and charged him.

Crain is currently booked at the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Kenny Sills is the author of "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper." He attended Southeast Missouri State...
Stories of the Heartland: Kenny Sills
The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 22 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Training to become a CNA can take from 6 to 12 weeks. The price of a typical program is around...
College trying to fill CNA classes as nursing facilities need more nurses aides