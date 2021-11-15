Operation Christmas Child collecting shoeboxes this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Operation Christmas Child is collecting shoeboxes this week as part of their national collection week.

The boxes are collected and sent to children around the world in an effort to reach out to children to spread the news of Jesus Christ.

The shoeboxes are filled with various items including hygiene products, toys and more.

We met up with Jessie Yount at Cape Baptist Church who said they anticipate collecting more than 9 million shoe boxes across the nation and several other countries for this week.

“The kids love to get gifts. Most kids do, but a lot of these kids don’t have much and so these things are just an incredible encouragement to them,” Jessie Yount said. “Like I said, it makes them feel loved that someone that they don’t know from another country would send them a gift.”

Various churches are collecting shoeboxes in the area. Operation Christmas Child collection week starts November 15 and ends on November 22.

For more information about where you can find a drop off location, you can find it on Samaritan’s Purse’s website here.

