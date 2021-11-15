Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Operation Christmas Child collecting shoeboxes this week

Operation Christmas Child collection week starts on November 15 and ends on November 22.
Operation Christmas Child collection week starts on November 15 and ends on November 22.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Operation Christmas Child is collecting shoeboxes this week as part of their national collection week.

The boxes are collected and sent to children around the world in an effort to reach out to children to spread the news of Jesus Christ.

The shoeboxes are filled with various items including hygiene products, toys and more.

We met up with Jessie Yount at Cape Baptist Church who said they anticipate collecting more than 9 million shoe boxes across the nation and several other countries for this week.

“The kids love to get gifts. Most kids do, but a lot of these kids don’t have much and so these things are just an incredible encouragement to them,” Jessie Yount said. “Like I said, it makes them feel loved that someone that they don’t know from another country would send them a gift.”

Various churches are collecting shoeboxes in the area. Operation Christmas Child collection week starts November 15 and ends on November 22.

For more information about where you can find a drop off location, you can find it on Samaritan’s Purse’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

The suspect took 17 firearms and all handguns from the store.
Store in Mayfield, Ky. burglarized
Illinois leaders react to President Joe Biden signing the federal infrastructure plan.
Illinois set to receive $17 billion from federal infrastructure law
John Broeckling from Cape Girardeau harvested this buck in Shelby County, Mo.
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: nearly 90K deer harvested during firearms opening weekend
The $13.1 million Reed Station Road expansion was approved by the Williamson County board.
Multi-million-dollar Reed Station Road expansion project into Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort approved by Williamson Co. board