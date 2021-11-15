Heartland Votes
Murray State University fall enrollment numbers released

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University released their Fall 2021 enrollment numbers on Monday, November 21.

The university reports 9,427 students enrolled for the fall session, which is 29 students fewer from last fall.

Despite the slight decrease, Murray State said the overall numbers point to many positive trends, including stability and growth in the following areas:

  • Both first-time transfer students and first-time graduate students reflect double digit percentage increases when compared to Fall 2019. This is an 11.8% increase in first-time transfer students and a nearly 30% increase in first-time graduate students from two years ago.
  • Total graduate student enrollment of 1,692 students is the largest since 2016 and reflects a 25% increase from two years ago.
  • Total international student enrollment of 511 students reflects a 48% increase from two years ago.
  • The 2021 freshman class comes from 27 different states, 77 counties in Kentucky, has 9.3% more valedictorians from last year and grew 2.7% in underrepresented minority students from Fall 2019.
  • The student body represents 47 states, 50 countries and 113 counties in Kentucky.

“As we approach our centennial in 2022, Murray State University will continue to provide nationally-recognized academic programs which are recognized for both quality and value at both the undergraduate and graduate levels for our students,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.

Murray State offers 146 academic programs and more than 170 student organizations.

