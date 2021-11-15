Multi-million-dollar Reed Station Road expansion project into Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort approved by Williamson Co. board

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - If you build it, they will come. But you’re going to need a better road.

Plans are underway for a new casino at Walker’s Bluff.

“In order to have the resort, they said they must have the proper roads to feed into it,” said Brent Gentry, Williamson County commissioner.

So, the Williamson County Board approved $13.1 million to expand Reed Station Road directly into the resort.

“When they came to us with the pricing, the board, we went back and forth with them and quite frankly they came in at 15.9 million dollars. We told them it was not acceptable. We felt like they tossed in a lot of things that had nothing to do with the road or infrastructure. And we ended up settling on $13.1 million,” said Gentry.

The cost of the road expansion will be financed by gaming revenues from the casino.

According to the Williamson County highway engineer, ehe Reed Station Road expansion will not be the only road getting worked on near Walker’s Bluff.

“The project will start here on Vermont Street, next to us here. I think the resurfacing of that will start next week,” said Travis Emery, Williamson County highway engineer.

This will provide a route in and out for the deliveries for the casino construction. Emery said that project should only take a few weeks to finish.

As for the length of the Reed Station Road expansion, it could be finished by this time next year.

“I know the contract that they’ve got in place with the construction company is to have that stuff done in the next 9 to 12 months,” said Emery.

He said the Reed Station Road project will begin in the next few months.

“I think it’s going to be a great project, a regional project for southern Illinois and look forward to many years of continued growth,” he said.

Gentry reiterated the economic impact to the region.

“It’s a huge deal for our area. It’s going to bring in jobs, put people back to work on building it, it’s going to being in permanent jobs,” he said.

IDOT is also doing a study regarding an entrance from the east side of the casino that, according to Emery, is still in the design phase.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.