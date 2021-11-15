Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MoDOT employees help grant Christmas wishes to local families

The Christmas Angels program helps purchase gifts for over 100 in need children in the Scott...
The Christmas Angels program helps purchase gifts for over 100 in need children in the Scott and Mississippi Counties.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Monday, November 15, that they will be doing their annual grant holiday wishes to southeast Missouri families through the Christmas Angels Program.

The program has grown with area businesses and individuals purchasing about 1,500 bowls of chili yearly.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, December 2.

According to MoDOT employees and retirees volunteer to cook, pack and deliver chili for the event.

Chili orders are due on Monday, November 29, at 4 p.m.

MoDOT said the 16-ounce cup of chili will cost five dollars and fifty cent and will include crackers and chips.

With the money donations raised volunteers will purchase gifts for children not receiving any.

Department of Family Services work with volunteers to help them identify children in need.

The Christmas Angels program helps purchase gifts for over 100 in need children in the Scott and Mississippi Counties.

Orders of five or more in the Sikeston area can be delivered.

To place an order, please email or call (573) 472-5294 or (573) 450-9045.

While placing orders please include your name, address, phone number and requested time of delivery for orders of five or more.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Elizabeth Bridges is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Thomas in...
Woman now facing murder charges in death of Hayti man; trial date set
New to the team’s coaching staff are bench coach, and former Cardinals outfielder/infielder...
Skip Schumaker, Turner Ward join Cardinals coaching staff for 2022 season
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021