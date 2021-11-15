MoDOT employees help grant Christmas wishes to local families

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Monday, November 15, that they will be doing their annual grant holiday wishes to southeast Missouri families through the Christmas Angels Program.

The program has grown with area businesses and individuals purchasing about 1,500 bowls of chili yearly.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, December 2.

According to MoDOT employees and retirees volunteer to cook, pack and deliver chili for the event.

Chili orders are due on Monday, November 29, at 4 p.m.

MoDOT said the 16-ounce cup of chili will cost five dollars and fifty cent and will include crackers and chips.

With the money donations raised volunteers will purchase gifts for children not receiving any.

Department of Family Services work with volunteers to help them identify children in need.

The Christmas Angels program helps purchase gifts for over 100 in need children in the Scott and Mississippi Counties.

Orders of five or more in the Sikeston area can be delivered.

To place an order, please email or call (573) 472-5294 or (573) 450-9045.

While placing orders please include your name, address, phone number and requested time of delivery for orders of five or more.

