Mo. State Hwy. Patrol to participate in Project Blue Light

Project Blue Light is Monday, November 29 through Monday, January 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol will join members of Concerns of Police Survivors in paying tribute to fallen officers.

General Headquarters, division offices and troop headquarters buildings will display blue lights from Monday, November 29 through Monday, January 3. It’s part of Project Blue Light.

According to the highway patrol, 31 of its members have given their lives “in fulfillment of the patrol’s mission of providing service and protection to Missouri’s citizens.”

