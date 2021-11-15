Mo. Dept. of Conservation: nearly 90K deer harvested during firearms opening weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 89,861 deer were harvested during opening weekend of the firearms season.

Of those, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks and 28,259 were does.

According to MDC, the top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814 and Benton with 1,654.

In 2020, hunters checked 80,744 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

Opening weekend is November 13-14.

Firearms deer season continues through Nov. 23.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022.

The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28.

The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.

