Man waives preliminary hearing, trial scheduled in Stoddard Co. murder case

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A trial date was set for a man charged in connection with the murder of another man near Dexter.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, Boyd Lippoldt waived his preliminary hearing on Friday, November 12.

He will appear before Honorable Robert N. Mayer on Nov. 22.

Lippoldt was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Frank Morris on Nov. 5.

According to court documents, Morris, 32, had been run over and was lying in the grass in front of a business on County Road 517. He was taken to a Dexter hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During an interview with Lippoldt, investigators say he admitted to using meth with Morris. He then told them he and Morris were working on his truck in front of the business when the truck malfunctioned, popped into gear and ran over Morris.

Investigators suspected foul play based on Morris’ injuries, along with evidence collected at the scene.

