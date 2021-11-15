Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roads, bridges, ports and rail transport could all benefit from the federal infrastructure package.

”I’m real excited to be able to have a little bit more money for the region to meet the needs,” said Mark Croarkin.

Croarkin, an Engineer for the Southeast District for the Missouri Department of Transportation, is talking about the $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November 15.

It would help repair and upgrade existing infrastructure in Missouri.

“This bill is actually a really nice boost for the region, you know. I hear some people talk about a lot of our money goes other places, we’ll be getting more money in the region than we actually pay in. Looks like a 25 percent increase to the base formula of what were used to,” Croarkin said.

There is an unfunded needs list that includes stand-alone safety projects, pavement and bridge projects.

“Statewide, we have about 5 billion on that list so that’s one billion a year ready to start putting together projects, so there’s a lot of different projects that you’ll see moving forward,” said Croarkin.

He said they will have public meetings to make sure they’re on track with the projects and to share how they work.

“We want to do the best we can with the money we’re given, so we try to blend in and making sure we can take care of the system. To me, that’s always first and safety is right there with that, so we’re looking at keeping the roads open making sure the roads are safe as possible and then I’d like to say we kind of need to finish what we’ve started so there’s a few places we’ve started stuff it be nice to finish,” Croarkin said.

In southeast Missouri, there will be two meetings: one in West Plains at the civic center on November 18 and one in Cape Girardeau on December 2 at the Osage Centre.

