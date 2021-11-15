Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Improvement plans in southeast Mo. include exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roads, bridges, ports and rail transport could all benefit from the federal infrastructure package.

”I’m real excited to be able to have a little bit more money for the region to meet the needs,” said Mark Croarkin.

Croarkin, an Engineer for the Southeast District for the Missouri Department of Transportation, is talking about the $1 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed Monday afternoon, November 15.

It would help repair and upgrade existing infrastructure in Missouri.

“This bill is actually a really nice boost for the region, you know. I hear some people talk about a lot of our money goes other places, we’ll be getting more money in the region than we actually pay in. Looks like a 25 percent increase to the base formula of what were used to,” Croarkin said.

There is an unfunded needs list that includes stand-alone safety projects, pavement and bridge projects.

“Statewide, we have about 5 billion on that list so that’s one billion a year ready to start putting together projects, so there’s a lot of different projects that you’ll see moving forward,” said Croarkin.

He said they will have public meetings to make sure they’re on track with the projects and to share how they work.

“We want to do the best we can with the money we’re given, so we try to blend in and making sure we can take care of the system. To me, that’s always first and safety is right there with that, so we’re looking at keeping the roads open making sure the roads are safe as possible and then I’d like to say we kind of need to finish what we’ve started so there’s a few places we’ve started stuff it be nice to finish,” Croarkin said.

In southeast Missouri, there will be two meetings: one in West Plains at the civic center on November 18 and one in Cape Girardeau on December 2 at the Osage Centre.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Kenny Sills is the author of "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper." He attended Southeast Missouri State...
Stories of the Heartland: Kenny Sills
The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 22 new cases of COVID-19
Crain is currently booked at the McCracken County Jail.
Paducah man charged with assault and burglary
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Training to become a CNA can take from 6 to 12 weeks. The price of a typical program is around...
College trying to fill CNA classes as nursing facilities need more nurses aides