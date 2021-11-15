Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, November 15.
The governor will discuss the coronavirus in the Commonwealth.
The briefing will begin at 3 p.m. in the state capitol.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
As of Nov. 12, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,296 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 additional deaths.
The positivity rate is 5.53 percent.
Currently, 703 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 193 are in the ICU and 102 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.