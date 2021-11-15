Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, November 15.

The governor will discuss the coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

The briefing will begin at 3 p.m. in the state capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Nov. 12, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,296 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 additional deaths.

The positivity rate is 5.53 percent.

Currently, 703 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 193 are in the ICU and 102 are on ventilators.

