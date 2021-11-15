First Alert: Dry start to the week

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off chilly in the upper 20s to low 30s, but it won’t be too bad of day.

This afternoon will be dry with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday is also looking dry and a little warmer with highs in the 60s.

Highs on Wednesday will be even warmer in the 70s, but this also comes with rain chances.

A cold front will be passing through the Heartland later into Wednesday, bringing with it a band of rain or showers.

Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler and below average in the low 50s.

The next chance for rain arrives heading into next weekend.

