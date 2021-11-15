Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Dry start to the week

A partly cloudy to partly sunny fall day in the Heartland.
A partly cloudy to partly sunny fall day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off chilly in the upper 20s to low 30s, but it won’t be too bad of day.

This afternoon will be dry with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday is also looking dry and a little warmer with highs in the 60s.

Highs on Wednesday will be even warmer in the 70s, but this also comes with rain chances.

A cold front will be passing through the Heartland later into Wednesday, bringing with it a band of rain or showers.

Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler and below average in the low 50s.

The next chance for rain arrives heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
In Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, November 13, two houses caught on fire.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour said the Dexter Fire Department was on the scene.
Crash in Bloomfield results in one death, two hospitalized
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming trend the next couple of days
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
This morning a band of clouds and light rain will move out by late morning.
First Alert: cloudy and breezy
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook