Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reported 21 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.(Pixnio)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.

Saline County

o Female: one girl under the age of 1, one girl under the age of 5, one woman in her 20s, two women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s.

o Male: three boys under the age of 5, one boy in his teens, one man in his 20s, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s.

  • Total cases- 4,719
  • Total deaths - 71

Gallatin County

o Female: one woman in her 50s.

  • Total cases- 886
  • Total deaths - 9

White County

o Female: one girl in her teens.

o Male: one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s.

  • Total cases- 3,094
  • Total deaths - 33

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

• Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• being coughed on

• kissing

• sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

• Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

• Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800

• Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

• Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

• Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735

• Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

The $13.1 million Reed Station Road expansion was approved by the Williamson County board.
Multi-million-dollar Reed Station Road expansion project into Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort approved by Williamson Co. board
Reed Station Road expansion project for new casino at Walker's bluff.
Reed Station Road expansion project
The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 22 new cases of COVID-19
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 15.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reported 39 new cases of COVID-19