Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dedication ceremony scheduled for new Cape Girardeau flood wall mural

The new mural is expected to last for the next 50 years.
The new mural is expected to last for the next 50 years.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau will hold a dedication ceremony for the new flood wall mural.

The event will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 19.

Artist Craig Thomas, along with a small crew, painted the new mural which features famous landmarks from the city inside each letter.

The new mural is expected to last for the next 50 years.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Two house fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. over the weekend are under investigation.
2 suspicious house fires under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Training to become a CNA can take from 6 to 12 weeks. The price of a typical program is around...
College trying to fill CNA classes as nursing facilities need more nurses aides
When leaves and yard debris pile up in the gutters, the city said storm drains can clog and...
City of Jackson: pick up leaves, yard waste to help prevent street flooding
The suspect took 17 firearms and all handguns from the store.
Store in Mayfield, Ky. burglarized
Illinois leaders react to President Joe Biden signing the federal infrastructure plan.
Illinois set to receive $17 billion from federal infrastructure law
Residents of Jackson are being reminded to keep their leaves off of the streets.
Jackson reminds residents to keep leaves off the streets