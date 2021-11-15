Dedication ceremony scheduled for new Cape Girardeau flood wall mural

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau will hold a dedication ceremony for the new flood wall mural.

The event will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 19.

Artist Craig Thomas, along with a small crew, painted the new mural which features famous landmarks from the city inside each letter.

The new mural is expected to last for the next 50 years.

