Heartland Votes
COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic to be held at Carbondale Civic Center

The Moderna vaccine booster will be administered at the clinic.
The Moderna vaccine booster will be administered at the clinic.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic at the Carbondale Civic Center on Friday, November 19 and on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

The Moderna vaccine booster will be administered.

Appointments are required and scheduled online by clicking here or by calling the health department at 618-684-3143.

Attendees are asked to bring their vaccination cards to the clinic appointment.

The Moderna booster is eligible for the following:

  • Persons who received their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months ago and who meet the following criteria:
    • Age 65 or older.
    • Age 18 or older who face elevated risks due to where they work or live, or have certain underlying medical conditions.
  • Persons age 18 or older who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

The “Mixing and matching” booster doses is allowed, but no federal recommendation has been made as to which brand of booster to receive. Some may wish to consult their physician on making a choice.

The clinic is free and no insurance information is needed.

