City of Jackson: pick up leaves, yard waste to help prevent street flooding

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is reminding residents to pick up their leaves and yard waste this fall season.

When leaves and yard debris pile up in the gutters, they said storm drains can clog and cause flooding.

Property owners are responsible for properly disposing of their leaves and yard waste.

They ask that you not blow or rake leaves into the street or alley.

The City Code specifically prohibits putting yard waste or any refuse in storm drains, streets or any drainage way.

According to the city, the burning of leaves or brush in the street is also prohibited because the heat damages the street and the ash/debris clogs drains and contaminates the storm water.

The city offered some tips.

What to do with a pile of leaves:

  • Use leaves as compost in your garden or around plants and trees
  • Jackson residential customers can place bags of no more than 40 pounds of leaves and yard waste at curbside for free pickup during the first and third full weeks of the month on their regular trash day. Limbs must be no longer than 5 feet and tied with string or twine in bundles no larger than 18 inches diameter for pickup
  • Resident customers can also take leaves and yard waste to the yard waste pits located at the Recycling Center for no additional charge during the center hours

What to do if you find a clogged storm drain causing flooding:

  • If possible, clear the blockage with a rake or broom, but be careful
  • Do not wade into large puddles of water
  • If you see a storm drain that is not working property and needs attention, report flooding problems to the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300 or onlin at jacksonmo.org

