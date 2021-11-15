Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021

(KFVS) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Missouri

Cape Girardeau County

Downtown Cape Girardeau’s 3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Nov. 26. The festivities take place at 151 N. Fountain St. in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard.

The 29th annual Parade of Lights down Broadway in Cape Girardeau is Nov. 28. The parade begins at dusk. The the theme this year is “Ringing in the Holidays in Old Town Cape.”

The Downtown Holiday Open House in Cape Girardeau will be Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4. It includes live caroling, pictures with Santa and the Grinch, family activities in Santa’s Workshop, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Stores and restaurants will be open.

Old Town Cape’s Holiday Bazaar is Dec. 4. The outdoor event features vendors with handcrafted products and produce. The bazaar will be located on Frederick Street between the blocks of Broadway Street and Themis Street.

The Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt will be Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center. It’s for ages 2 years and older. Parents will not be charged admission for the event, but must accompany children. Register online here.

Breakfast with Santa will be 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Osage Centre. For ages 12 and under accompanied by an adult (everyone in attendance must buy a ticket). Tickets are $7 per person in advance or $10 per person day-of. Santa will be arriving at 9 a.m. Parents are invited to bring their cameras for pictures with Santa. Call 339-6340 for more information.

Flip the Switch Party for the Holiday of Lights Extravaganza will be Saturday, Nov. 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Join the tradition of lighting the Jackson City Park trees. There will also be crafts and you can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Start at the Civic Center parking lot at 5 p.m. and caravan with Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Jackson City Park to Flip the Switch.

The Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “Peace on Earth.”

Mississippi County

Charleston’s annual Christmas parade will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. It will travel from S. Main to N. Main Streets. You can meet Santa after the parade at Terri K’s for photos and/or take part in Ugly Sweater Night during Midnight Madness Downtown.

Perry County

Christmas on the Square in Perryville will be Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Activities will include ornament making, pictures with Santa, the light parade at 6 p.m. and choir singing at 6:30 p.m.

Lighting the Way to Hope tree lighting will be Sunday, Dec. 5 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 811 W. Saint Joseph St. in Perryville. The annual tree lighting event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They ask that those attending bring at least one non-perishable item that will help the Ladies of Charity Food Pantry assist those in need in the community.

The Christmas Country Church Tour will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 16-17 in Perryville. This is the 17th season for the self-guided, free tour that features churches that are at least 100 years old.

Wreaths Across America will be Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

Illinois

Jackson County

The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Dec. 4. Street closures for the parade will begin at 5 p.m. Check the detour and parking maps here.

Write letters to Santa starting on Dec. 4 at the Old Train Depot, 121 S. Illinois Ave. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County

The Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Mount Vernon will be Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The parade theme is “Miracle on 9th St.” Activities will take place between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. They include: concessions, carriage rides, tree lighting ceremony, crafts and more.

Johnson County

Christmas Open House in Goreville will be Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall. You can take pictures with Santa. There will be crafts, baked goods, candies and more.

Massac County

Metropolis’ Christmas parade and tree lighting will be Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas at the Movies.” It wills tart on Ferry Street (down by Cordavino’s restaurant), come up to 5th St. (turning at the light by City National Bank), turn onto Superman Square and then finish down Market Street toward Walgreens.

Perry County

The Pinckneyville city Christmas tree lighting will be Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. north of the Square.

Take the children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Du Quoin City Hall. They will be there from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19.

The City of Du Quoin announced its Christmas Home Decorating Contest. Sign up is underway. Judging will take place the week of Dec. 12 with the winners announced on or before Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. You can call City Hall at 618-542-3841 to sign up.

Santa’s Holiday Parade/Community Tree and Nativity Scene lighting will be Saturday, Nov. 27 in Du Quoin. It starts at 6 p.m. with the Christmas tree and nativity scene lighting, followed by the parade on Main Street. The parade route will be from the Banterra Bank to the Grand Show on Main St.

Union County

The City of Anna’s Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon. The parade begins at the Middle School and travels south on Hwy. 5/Powell Parkway. It then turns left on 4th St., crosses the railroad tracks and turns right. It will end in front of the Anna ISD Administration building.

Christmas in the Village will be Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion in Cobden. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. Other events include caroling, wagon rides, Christmas lights, shopping and more.

Williamson County

Santa’s Mailbox in Marion will be Nov. 24. The mailbox is on the sidewalk directly in front of the main entrance to City Hall, 1102 Tower Square Plaza. Drop off letters through Dec. 15. They ask that you include a return address on the letter or envelope.

Carriage rides in Marion will begin on Dec. 6. They will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 10, then from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 11-12. The carriage rides begin and end in Paradise Alley, located in the southwest corner of the square between the Civic Center and Lavish Bath Box. Click here to make a reservation.

Community of Faith Church will hold The Christ Event, a live nativity tour, Dec. 18-19 rom 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s located in the parking lot adjacent to 107 E. Union Street between Crown Brew Coffee Co. and Union Street Arts in downtown Marion. The outdoor live nativity tour retells the story of Christ’s birth with live music performances and live animals. The tour begins every 15 minutes, is led by shepherd guides and lasts about 30 minutes.

Registration will be open Dec. 1-15 for the Very Merry Marion Holiday Contest. Award categories include: Best Overall Christmas Spirit, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, It’s a Griswold Life, Best Use of Animation, Santa’s Workshop and Jolliest Business. Online voting will take place between Dec. 1-20. All entries will be mapped and available for the public’s participation.

Kentucky

Calloway County

Murray Holiday Open House Weekend is Nov. 13-14. The Chamber of Commerce encourages you to shop local.

The Hanging of the Greens Service will be Nov. 28 at First United Methodist Church in Murray. It will be from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. and tells the meaning behind the different symbols Christians use during the Advent and Christmas season.

The 6th annual Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The parade route will start on 10th Street and continue down Main Street past the court square toward the old Briggs & Stratton lot.

The Murray Bank Festival of Lights will be Nov. 27-Jan. 1 in Murray. Central Park will be lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. You’re encouraged to bring canned goods for your admission, which will be donated to Murray Calloway Need Line.

Marshall County

Mail your letters to Santa in a special mailbox at Calvert City Hall. Letters will be accepted now through Dec. 12. They must have the child’s name and return mailing address to receive a response. Stamps are not necessary. Parents can include tips in the envelope to help Santa’s helpers when writing the letter.

The 5th Avenue Christmas Celebration is scheduled for Dec. 4 in Calvert City. It includes the Jingle All the Way 5K and Candy Cane Fun Run at Memorial Park at 8 a.m., the Christmas Bazaar at 9 a.m., Lions Club Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. and the Calvert City Tree Lighting at Memorial Park at 7:30 p.m. There will also be photos with Santa at 5th Ave. and the Calvert City Civic Center, as well as train rides, cookie decorating and more at Memorial Park.

McCracken County

The No Place Like Local Holidays Small Business Saturday in Downtown Paducah will be Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be live music, strolling carolers, free carriage rides, s’mores, photos with Santa and more. The Jolly Trolley will provide transportation throughout the downtown.

Paducah Parks and Recreation’s Candy Cane Hunt will be Saturday, Dec. 4. The free event is for kids ages 10 and younger. It will be held on the lawn of the National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. This year there will be more than 3,000 candy canes divided amongst four age groups. The hunt will be at the following times: 12:30 p.m. for ages 3 and under, 12:50 p.m. for ages 4 and 5, 1:10 p.m. for ages 6 and 7 and 1:30 p.m. for ages 8-10. For the safety of the participants, 2nd Street will be closed to traffic between Jefferson and Monroe Street. They encourage participants to park at the downtown Farmers’ Market parking lots with the entrance on the intersection of 2nd and Monroe.

The 2021 City of Paducah Christmas Parade returns to Broadway in downtown Paducah on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “It’s a SUPER Christmas!” Participants can celebrate their favorite superheroes, hometown or make-believe. Social distancing is encouraged. The parade units will begin lining up at 3 p.m. in the marshaling area on Broadway between 13th and 17th Streets and nearby. The parade route begins at 14th and Broadway and will proceed down Broadway to 2nd Street where it will turn left on 2nd and continue to Monroe Street where it will end at the Farmer’s Market parking lot.

The Paducah Holiday Market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 11. You can shop for gifts from local farmers and artisans. The location is TBD.

