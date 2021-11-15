Skip Schumaker, Turner Ward join Cardinals coaching staff for 2022 season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced its coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

New to the team’s coaching staff are bench coach, and former Cardinals outfielder/infielder Jared “Skip” Schumaker, and Assistant Hitting Coach Turner Ward.

Schumaker, 41, served as the San Diego Padres associate manager the past two seasons and was the team’s first base coach from 2018-19.

Drafted by the Cardinals in 2001 (5th round), Schumaker deputed with the Cardinals in 2005 and was a member of both the 2006 and 2011 World Series Championship teams during his eight seasons in St. Louis.

Ward, 56, played 12 seasons in the major from 1990-2001 before transitioning into coaching.

He spent eight years coaching in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, serving as hitting coach at Class AA Mobile, manager at Mobile, assistant hitting coach for Arizona and hitting coach for Arizona.

The Alabama native was the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2016-18, which included consecutive trips to the World Series in 2017 and 2018.

Ward then joined the Cincinnati Reds as hitting coach in 2019.

Those returning to the team’s Major League coaching staff include pitching coach Mike Maddux, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd, hitting coach Jeff Albert, first base coach Stubby Clapp, third base coach Ron “Pop” Warner and Coach Willie McGee.

