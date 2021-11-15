Heartland Votes
Big warm up starts tomorrow

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We will see mostly clear skies this evening with cool temperatures. Readings by the late evening hours will dip into the upper 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s north to lower 40s south.

Tuesday we will see a few clouds early followed by partly sunny skies. Winds will begin to increase out of the south southwest around 10 to 12 miles per hour. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will move into the Heartland late Wednesday. Ahead of this front we will once again see very warm temperatures with many areas reaching 70 degrees. Scattered showers will become likely as the front moves through into Wednesday night.

