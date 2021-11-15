Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, November 15.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 15
- Total cases - 12,538
- Total deaths - 170
Franklin County
- New cases - 14
- Total cases - 7,651
- Total deaths - 108
