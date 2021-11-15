Heartland Votes
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, November 15.(WILX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, November 15.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 15
  • Total cases - 12,538
  • Total deaths - 170

Franklin County

  • New cases - 14
  • Total cases - 7,651
  • Total deaths - 108

