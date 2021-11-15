Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, November 15.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 15

Total cases - 12,538

Total deaths - 170

Franklin County

New cases - 14

Total cases - 7,651

Total deaths - 108

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.