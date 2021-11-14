Heartland Votes
Humane society raises funds with annual gourmet food auction

People bid on a food items that is being auctioned off at the Humane Society of Southeast...
People bid on a food items that is being auctioned off at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held their Annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held their Annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction in Jackson today.

They had plenty of food and other items up for auction at the Montgomery Bank conference and training center.

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Board Chairman Charlotte Craig says this is a great event where people care to buy items for a good cause.

“Hopefully we’ll make around $8,000 to $10,000 today, having fun, people buying delicous gourmet foods and desserts, and Tom Jones auctioneer just does his best to get every last nickel,” Craig said.

Craig said she is thankful for all the support.

“It warms our heart, it truly does. I just met a man from Malden that came up here because he adopted from us a few years ago. So he wants to support the shelter. So it makes us feel really good to see the faces.”

All proceeds go towards daily operations for the humane society.

If you would like to donate or would like more information about the humane society, you can find that here.

