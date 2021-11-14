Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear holds memorial ceremony for Kentuckians lost to COVID-19

“All of us, whether or not we’ve lost someone close to COVID, have been forever changed by...
“All of us, whether or not we’ve lost someone close to COVID, have been forever changed by these times,” said Gov. Beshear.(Gov. Beshear)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a memorial ceremony today for the 10,214 Kentuckians whose lives have been lost to the COVID-19 virus.

First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, religious leaders, health care heroes, the Lindsey Wilson College Singers and the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard also took part in the service.

“The number of Kentuckians lost to COVID is approaching the total number of our people we lost in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined,” said Gov. Beshear. “Right now, more than 10,000 of our neighbors are gone, and their loved ones are hurting, missing them, preparing for their first or second Thanksgiving with an empty seat at the table.”

Others who spoke at the memorial included Dr. Philip Overall from St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead and Jamar Wattley, registered nurse and PRN, at Baptist Health La Grange.

“Let us remember that it is that unity that will see this through and find us united as we work to put this battle behind us,” said Dr. Overall.

“These numbers represent the people I have cared for and the memories I have with them,” said Wattley.

Jacqueline Woodward, who lost her husband, Gary Woodward, to COVID-19, said she was there not only for her family, but for all the families that have lost loved ones across the state of Kentucky.

During the ceremony, Gov. Beshear announced that Kentuckian Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial, to be located in Monument Park on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.

A COVID-19 Memorial Advisory Panel, which included health care heroes, family members and loved ones of those lost and COVID-19 survivors, selected the final design for the memorial.

The memorial titled “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.” will commemorate Team Kentucky’s losses and sacrifices since March 2020 and remind future generations of the challenges Kentuckians overcame together.

The memorial will be encircled by lights that will first glow green when the sun sets, to symbolize empathy and compassion for the Kentuckians we have lost throughout the pandemic.

The Governor said health care partners including Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, King’s Daughters Health System, UofL Health, UK Healthcare and Pikeville Medical Center are sponsoring the new monument, which also is supported by donations to the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour said the Dexter Fire Department was on the scene.
Crash in Bloomfield results in one death, two hospitalized
A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
In Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, November 13, two houses caught on fire.
2 suspicious house fires being investigated in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
A North Carolina couple traveling to visit family has their windshield broken while driving...
North Carolina couple’s windshield broken while driving under Route 74 overpass in Cape Girardeau
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3042 Lone Oak Road for calls...
McCracken Co. robbery suspect stopped by good Samaritans

Latest News

People bid on a food items that is being auctioned off at the Humane Society of Southeast...
Humane society raises funds with annual gourmet food auction
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 25 new COVID-19 cases
A vendor counts some change for a purchase at the St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas Bazaar event...
Christmas Bazaar takes place at St. Vincent de Paul in Cape Girardeau