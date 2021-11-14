First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A quick-moving weather system will move through the region this morning with a band of clouds and light rain….but will move out by late morning, leaving behind a dry but cool and breezy afternoon. The best chance of measureable rain with this morning’s system will be over Southern Illinois, along with adjacent areas of SE Missouri and W Kentucky. Western and southern counties may stay completely dry. As this feature moves out, we’ll have partial clearing but it will cool and quite breezy. Winds out of the northwest could gust to over 30 mph during the middle of the day.

We’re still forecasting a temperature roller-coast for the upcoming work week. Strong south winds will blow in much warmer air by Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs back to near 70°. By late Wednesday, however, another cold front will be approaching with a band of rain or rain showers. This will move across the area mainly Wednesday night, followed by dry and much cooler conditions again for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.