Christmas Bazaar takes place at St. Vincent de Paul in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Bazaar kicked off today in Cape Girardeau.

There were hundreds of folks that showed up to view items from roughly 50 vendors on hand at the event.

Items include handmade crafts, food items and more.

People we talk with say it’s a way for them to sell some items and make some extra money for this holiday season.

“It helps with my income,” Natalie Giles said. “Because I have a job but I don’t get many hours there so this makes up for that. It helps with the bills and the things I want to do.”

Mary Helen Newell says it’s a way for her to sell some items she personally made and take the money and give it to a good cause that buys animals for people who need them.

“It helps the poor in the other countries is what it is,” Newell said. “That’s what I do. I make this and what money I make is what I can give to them.”

They also had fresh baked cinnamon rolls in the morning and pulled pork sandwiches for lunch for sale.

