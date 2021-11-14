Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Christmas Bazaar takes place at St. Vincent de Paul in Cape Girardeau

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Bazaar kicked off today in Cape Girardeau.

There were hundreds of folks that showed up to view items from roughly 50 vendors on hand at the event.

Items include handmade crafts, food items and more.

People we talk with say it’s a way for them to sell some items and make some extra money for this holiday season.

“It helps with my income,” Natalie Giles said. “Because I have a job but I don’t get many hours there so this makes up for that. It helps with the bills and the things I want to do.”

Mary Helen Newell says it’s a way for her to sell some items she personally made and take the money and give it to a good cause that buys animals for people who need them.

“It helps the poor in the other countries is what it is,” Newell said. “That’s what I do. I make this and what money I make is what I can give to them.”

They also had fresh baked cinnamon rolls in the morning and pulled pork sandwiches for lunch for sale.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour said the Dexter Fire Department was on the scene.
Crash in Bloomfield results in one death, two hospitalized
A North Carolina couple traveling to visit family has their windshield broken while driving...
North Carolina couple’s windshield broken while driving under Route 74 overpass in Cape Girardeau
Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 12.
Heartland Football Friday 11/12
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
A beautiful view of Alley Spring in Eminence, Mo.
First Alert: Chance of rain, flurries to our north

Latest News

A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family
A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their...
Cape woman helps traveling family
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas Bazaar kicked off today in Cape Girardeau.
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas Bazaar