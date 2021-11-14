Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their grandmother.

“In my heart I knew I needed to help these people,” a Cape Girardeau woman said.

The Cape Girardeau woman is remaining anonymous after helping Kody, Toni Stanley and their two girls.

She learned about the Stanley’s story on Heartland news... The family said an item was thrown from an overpass on Route 74 which shattered their car’s windshield. This left them stranded 700 miles from their home.

“We don’t know when we’ll be back home because we don’t know when they can fix our windshield. We cannot drive it safely with it being like that,” Toni Stanley said.

“I thought of my granddaughter and my grandchildren if they were in another town where they didn’t know anybody and they were in trouble I would want somebody to step up and help them,” the Cape Girardeau woman said.

The woman got the Stanley’s number from our news team and reached out to the family.

Saturday morning, she took them to breakfast. Little did the family know they would receive more than a meal.

“I had some really good friends that I called and they immediately said ‘here let me give you some money’,” the woman said.

Authorities said this isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened.

“On Friday night, Cape officers were patrolling the pedestrian overpass on Highway 74 near south Sprigg due to recent reports of juveniles throwing rocks and debris as vehicles passed through. Officers located 4 juveniles throwing items off the overpass and they detained them on sight. The matter is currently under investigation,” a Cape Girardeau Police Department official said.

The Cape woman said she hopes there are no other incidents like these, but she’s glad she could help this time around.

“Grateful, that I had that means to help them,” she said.

The mystery woman said she plans to keep in contact with Kody and Toni Stanley.

