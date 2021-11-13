Heartland Votes
McCracken Co. robbery suspect stopped by good Samaritans

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to 3042 Lone Oak Road for calls...
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3042 Lone Oak Road for calls stating that an armed male was in a fight.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3042 Lone Oak Road for calls stating that an armed male was in a fight.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, November 12, deputies located several citizens attempting to detain a man in the parking lot.

After deputies assisted with detaining the male, identified as Nathan Moore, 58, of Mayfield, Kentucky, they learned that the male had been involved in a violent confrontation with the store owner at The Coin Shop.

While inside the store, Moore physically assaulted the victim while robbing the store, causing serious physical injury.

During the robbery, Moore restrained the victims arms with a computer cable.

While the victim was attempting to free himself from Moore, a good Samaritan came inside the store and confronted Moore.

Moore fled from the store, but was stopped in the parking lot by several other citizens.

Both Moore and the victim were transported to local hospitals.

Moore was later released and lodged in the McCracken County Jail after he was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and Kidnapping (With Serious Physical Injury).

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office would like to sincerely thank the citizens who stepped in to help someone in obvious need.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore has been charged with 12 felonies since 1988, the most recent being Burglary Second Degree in McCracken County in 2018.

Moore has numerous previous robberies and burglaries spanning three decades.

