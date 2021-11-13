McCracken Co. deputies requesting public’s help in missing juvenile case

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile that went missing.

Erica Hughes, a 17-year-old female from Paducah, Kentucky, was last observed in the Melber Community of McCracken County at approximately 2:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s department, she is described as a white female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office or their local authorities.

