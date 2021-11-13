ISP investigating traffic crash leaving one injured

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash that left one person injured who had to be airlifted to a regional hospital.

According to the ISP, on November 12, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a red Chevrolet truck was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 14 before being rear-ended by a white truck tractor.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck, Matthew Lydick, 48, from McLeansboro, Illinois, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver refused medical attention.

The investigation is still ongoing.

