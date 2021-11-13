First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Shaping up to be a cool but mainly dry weekend,  although it looks as though we could have a band of light showers move through on Sunday morning with a weak cold front.   Today will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds…with clouds over northern counties gradually moving out.  It will be chilly, with highs mainly in the 40s,  but winds will be lighter for today.  Late tonight into Sunday morning a system will pass quickly through from northwest to southeast with clouds and a band of light rain possible.  By mid-day this system should be pushing out,  leaving behind a cool and breezy afternoon.  Highs Sunday will be in the 50s,  but with a wind chill due to northwest winds.

The work week will start out dry and progressively milder,  but another cold front will bring clouds, wind and rain by Wednesday.  Behind this system it will be dry but cooler again from Thursday into the following weekend.  Tuesday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with mild daytime temps and partly clouds skies.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

