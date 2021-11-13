First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A minor system will move quickly through the area late tonight and Sunday morning with clouds and a band or two of light rain…..but it will leave behind a breezy, cool and dry afternoon. Stubborn clouds are finally pushing out this evening….which should allow temps to fall quickly after sunset. But more clouds will move back in from the northwest later tonight..so temps should stabilize. Before daybreak some light rain could even mix with a few snowflakes or sleet pellets up toward I-64 in So. Illinois…but after sunrise a band of light rain looks to sweep quickly through So. Illinois and parts of Mo and Ky from NW to SE. But behind this, skies should clear out with a breezy and mostly sunny afternoon. Sunday afternoon highs should range from near 50 near Mt. Vernon to about 60 around Kennett.

A temperature roller-coaster for the work week, as gusty south winds bring much warmer air back to the area Tuesday and Wednesday, before a cold front brings rain by Wednesday evening…followed by much cooler conditions again for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Tuesday may approach 70°, falling back to the low 50′s to end the week.

