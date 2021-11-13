Heartland Votes
Crash in Bloomfield results in one death, one person airlifted

Two vehicles collided and responders had to extricate one person who was pinned.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly crash in Bloomfield on Highway 25 Friday evening resulted in one death and one person being airlifted to the hospital.

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour said the Dexter Fire Department was on the scene.

Seymour said two vehicles collided and responders had to extricate one person who was pinned.

One person had to be flown out in a helicopter.

Another of the individuals in the crash is deceased.

Stoddard County ambulance, Dexter Fire Department, Bloomfield Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.

