Community sets up Candy Cane Lane following organizers death

WEST FRANKFORT, IL. (KFVS) - A heartland community is keeping the Christmas spirit alive with a traditional holiday display. A year after the man who started the tradition passed away.

“The biggest difference is that Murph isn’t here and so this is going to be a tribute to him,” Iris Kohzadi said.

Kohzadi and dozens of volunteers are organizing this year’s Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort. A job usually done by Tim Murphy, before he died of COVID-19 a year ago.

“I think what people took for granted is how much he did and how much effort it took. He didn’t care how many hours, or how many minutes he just did it,” Kohzadi said.

This year’s Candy Cane Lane will have a change of location to West Frankfort City Park. They’ll use all of Murphy’s decorations, with one addition.

“There will be a tribute for him as soon as you go in, it’ll say a ‘A tribute to Tim Murphy’. And when you exit it’ll say, ‘A tribute to Tim Murphy’,” Kohzadi said.

Iris’s husband Bobby Kohzadi said over 50 volunteers along with sponsors tare helping with his years display.

“It has been a battle. I still don’t understand how Tim did all this himself... What we’re trying to do is keep the tradition going for him. That’s the only reason we’re doing it,” Bobby Kohzadi said.

Other volunteers shared, they’re hoping for a good turnout this year.

“We really didn’t know what we were doing for a while, it was just a waiting game. I feel like this year at the park it’s going to be a lot better, hopefully,” Nicholas Steinberger said.

Iris said the tradition will never be the same, but the reason behind it will never change.

“To let everybody, know the reason we did this was for him,” Iris Kohzadi said.

Set up begins November 13 at West Frankfort City Park. Bobby Tells me there will be security patrolling the display.

