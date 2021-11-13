Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour said the Dexter Fire Department was on the scene.
Crash in Bloomfield results in one death, two hospitalized
Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
A Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer on Wednesday night, November...
Deer to blame in serious motorcycle crash
Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her...
Mother killed, 1-year-old daughter missing, Ill. police say
A North Carolina couple traveling to visit family has their windshield broken while driving...
North Carolina couple’s windshield broken while driving under Route 74 overpass in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail.
Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for questioning in deaths of mother, infant in the Chicago area
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash that left one person injured who had...
ISP investigating traffic crash leaving one injured