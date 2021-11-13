Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 suspicious house fires being investigated in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Fire Department reported on Saturday, November 13, that two houses caught on fire.

According to CGFD they were called on Friday, November 12, at 11:33 p.m. to 504 South Frederick due to flames coming out of the home.

CGFD said a officer arrived to the scene and confirmed that the flames were coming out of a vacant house.

Following the first fire unit arrived and found fire on the rear end of the house and upgraded to a working fire assignment.

After the second fire unit arrived they found out that the fire has extended to the second floor.

All searches provided that there was no victims.

90K is the estimated dollars loss within the home.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Shortly after Fire Chief Randy Morris said they received another call at 12:17 a.m. about a second fire at 1108 William Street.

Crews arrived on the scene of William Street and found a structure with heavy smoke showing from the front and sides of the house.

CGFD also said the fire was then found on the back of the house.

Additional fire crews found fire on the second floor.

According to the neighbors the home had been vacant for about six months.

The search around the home turned out to be no victims.

80K is the estimated dollars loss within the William Street home.

The fire was controlled roughly around 20 minutes.

Smoke detectors was not present in either of the homes.

Both homes are sustainable.

CGFD said both fires are considered to be suspicious and under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour said the Dexter Fire Department was on the scene.
Crash in Bloomfield results in one death, two hospitalized
A North Carolina couple traveling to visit family has their windshield broken while driving...
North Carolina couple’s windshield broken while driving under Route 74 overpass in Cape Girardeau
Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 12.
Heartland Football Friday 11/12
A beautiful view of Alley Spring in Eminence, Mo.
First Alert: Chance of rain, flurries to our north
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

2 houses in Cape Girardeau caught on fire and the police department is considering them to be...
House Fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail.
Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for questioning in deaths of mother, infant in the Chicago area
An emergency rule published Friday allows facilities to close for up to two years without the...
Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate
A North Carolina couple traveling to visit family has their windshield broken while driving...
North Carolina couple’s windshield broken while driving under Route 74 overpass in Cape Girardeau