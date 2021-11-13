2 suspicious house fires being investigated in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Fire Department reported on Saturday, November 13, that two houses caught on fire.

According to CGFD they were called on Friday, November 12, at 11:33 p.m. to 504 South Frederick due to flames coming out of the home.

CGFD said a officer arrived to the scene and confirmed that the flames were coming out of a vacant house.

Following the first fire unit arrived and found fire on the rear end of the house and upgraded to a working fire assignment.

After the second fire unit arrived they found out that the fire has extended to the second floor.

All searches provided that there was no victims.

90K is the estimated dollars loss within the home.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Shortly after Fire Chief Randy Morris said they received another call at 12:17 a.m. about a second fire at 1108 William Street.

Crews arrived on the scene of William Street and found a structure with heavy smoke showing from the front and sides of the house.

CGFD also said the fire was then found on the back of the house.

Additional fire crews found fire on the second floor.

According to the neighbors the home had been vacant for about six months.

The search around the home turned out to be no victims.

80K is the estimated dollars loss within the William Street home.

The fire was controlled roughly around 20 minutes.

Smoke detectors was not present in either of the homes.

Both homes are sustainable.

CGFD said both fires are considered to be suspicious and under investigation.

