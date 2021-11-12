When to see the partial lunar eclipse

(KFVS) - If the skies are clear, you’ll see a darkened moon overnight on November 18.

The partial lunar eclipse is the second lunar eclipse of 2021.

North America can see the partial lunar eclipse early in the morning on November 19. (EarthSky.org)

According to earthsky.org, most locations will see up to 97 percent of the moon slip into Earth’s shadow, with North American being the best location to see the entirety of the eclipse.

As far as timing, the partial eclipse will begin around 1:19 a.m. CST, with the greatest eclipse being around 3:03 a.m.

Because the moon is near apogee, this will reportedly be the longest lunar eclipse in about 1,000 years.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.