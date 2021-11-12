‘What tears??’ Lebron James trolls Rittenhouse over his crying in court

(WVUE) - After Kyle Rittenhouse broke down into tears on the stand in front of the court, Lebron James took no time trolling the 18-year-old, accusing him of putting on a show.

“What tears?????” Lebron James said in a social media post. “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off!”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

James took it a step further by adding laughing emojis and continued with, “That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Rittenhouse was on the stand trying to convince the courtroom he acted in self-defense when he shot at people during an August 2020 protest in Wisconsin.

He had been hit with criminal charges including two counts of homicide pleading, “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”

At one point he was so emotional trying to explain what he did, he began sobbing uncontrollably and couldn’t get the words to leave his mouth.

This forced a short break in the proceedings, but James clearly believed it was all a ruse to draw sympathy.

