Suspect killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect has died and a parks department officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Thursday night in south Springfield.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday near South Glenstone Avenue and Battlefield Road.

Police say, as officers confronted a suspect, gunfire was exchanged. A parks department officer assisting with the call was wounded. In response, two Springfield police officers at the scene returned gunfire. The suspect was wounded and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the parks department officer was hurt, but his injuries are considering non-life-threatening. That officer was not directly associated with the Springfield Police Department, but was patrolling a nearby area and assisted with a call for service.

The search for the suspect unfolded happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Around that time, the Springfield Police Department responded to the Downing Street Pour House restaurant over a report of a highly-intoxicated person causing a disturbance.

A witness told police that the suspect left his vehicle and ran south toward Barnes & Noble. Officers set up a perimeter, then noticed the suspect heading to the backside of Barnes & Noble.

Several police officers gathered near the east side of the building. Police say the suspect was believed to be armed, based on information officers received before responding to the scene.

The parks department officer was shot as police approached the suspect. Two Springfield police officers fired shots in return, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Police have talked to several witnesses and are working to confirm more information. An investigation into the exchange of gunfire is underway.

Springfield Lt. Mark Foos shared the following update in a news briefing Thursday night:

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams confirmed the shooting Thursday night via Twitter around 10:30 p.m.

@SGFPolice and @GreeneCountySO Officer Involved Shooting occurred just before 10pm—investigation underway. Avoid the area of Glenstone and Battlefield until further advised. — Chief Paul Williams (@chief_spd) November 12, 2021

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. At least a dozen police cars between the Springfield Police Department and GCSO arrived in response to the shooting.

An ambulance departed from the scene as KY3′s reporting crew arrived. Officers are hoping to review surveillance video from several nearby businesses.

@kytv @ksprnews BREAKING: We’re following a large police presence off of Battlefield road near a stretch of businesses. When we arrived on scene an ambulance was immediately escorted off scene. Dozens of police are at the scene right now on both sides of Battlefield. pic.twitter.com/HeFrpb8ZX8 — Michael Van Schoik (@MichaelVan_KY3) November 12, 2021

KY3 has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information. We will update as more details become available.

