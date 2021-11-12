Sikeston Veterans Day program

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds gathered in Sikeston to honor the men and women who served our country.

The annual event at the Sikeston Field House featured a number of speakers.

The Sikeston High School band, choir and orchestra all performed patriotic music for the crowd.

An army veteran who served in Vietnam said it’s important to recognize and remember all veterans.

”When we celebrate Veterans Day it’s a good feeling because, suddenly, I think the country is aware of the fact that men and women basically volunteer to put themselves in harms way to protect the country,” said James Walton, veteran. “Now, we may not always agree with the cause, but that’s not the man and women that are out there that are putting their lives at risk and so it’s really a special day and it really gives recognition to all the veterans.”

Afterwards, the American Legion provided lunch for veterans and their families at the Legion post.

