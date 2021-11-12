SEMI crash on KY 286 restricts traffic to one lane

Heartland Votes
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 286 is restricted to one lane due to a SEMI crash near the 10 mile marker in Ballard County.

The overturned SEMI is near the Stahl Road intersection about a mile west of the Gage community and about 4 miles west of the Ballard-McCracken County Line.

Initially, the roadway was closed at the crash site; however, traffic has been restricted to one lane while recovery efforts advance.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the estimated duration will be 4 hours, or about 2 a.m. before the crash is cleared.

While KY 286 is open to one lane traffic at this time, the KYTC says motorists should consider continuing to detour to avoid delays at the crash site.

Motorists traveling between Paducah and Wickliffe should also consider a self-detour via U.S. 60, or via U.S. 62 and KY 121 through Cunningham.

