Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for questioning in deaths of mother, infant in the Chicago area

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Springfield Police Department arrested a man wanted for the death of a mother and child in the Chicago area.

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail. Police arrested him Wednesday night while traveling in a van. He does not face formal charges.

Police say a child’s body found in a northwest Indiana retention pond has been identified as that of a 1-year-old suburban Chicago girl whose mother was found dead days earlier in her apartment, police said. The body found Thursday in a Hammond pond by construction workers was identified as Jaclyn Angel Dobbs of Deerfield, Illinois, and an autopsy was scheduled for Friday, Indiana State Police said.

The toddler was discovered missing Tuesday after her mother, 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, was found dead in her apartment in north suburban Wheeling. An autopsy determined Murphy had died of asphyxiation strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide. Police say Fower had a relationship with Murphy, but he was not her daughter’s father.

Courtesy: Wheeling, Ill. Police Dept.
Courtesy: Wheeling, Ill. Police Dept.(KY3)

Police believed Fowler was in the Missouri area.

