Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 27 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 12.
The Perry County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 12.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 12.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 5
  • 13-17 years - 2
  • 18-64 years - 19
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 42
  • Released from isolation - 4,502
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

