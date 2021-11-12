Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 27 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 12.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 5
- 13-17 years - 2
- 18-64 years - 19
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 42
- Released from isolation - 4,502
- Deaths - 74
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
