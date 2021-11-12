Heartland Votes
North Carolina couple’s windshield broken while driving under Route 74 overpass in Cape Girardeau

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kody and Toni Stanley drove 700 miles on their way to visit their grandmother at a nursing when an object shattered their windshield after driving under the Route 74 overpass.

“Right as we get under the bridge, we hear a loud crash. And glass went all over me,” Toni Stanley said. “We didn’t know if someone had shot at our car, if somebody had thrown something at our car.”

It left the family of four in fear for their lives.

“Kids started screaming, crying, because they didn’t know what was happening. And we’re just lucky that he was able to maintain composure. Enough to drive safely and get us to safety,” said Stanley.

Cape Girardeau police said this isn’t an isolated incident and it’s happened several times within the last week. The problem is the victims can be injured, have an accident or pay for costly repairs.

Chris Eakin owns Cape Glass and Tinting and said replacing a windshield can be costly because newer cars come equipped with cameras and sensors that have to be calibrated.

“It can range anywhere from 2 to 3 hundred dollars all the way up to 14 or 15 hundred dollars,” he said. “So the cost of the windshields and the cost of anything with a vehicle now has gone up because they are so many components now with the safety of these vehicles.”

He said getting your windshield replaced can take up to two weeks.

“A lot of the windshields on the newer vehicles, with all the safety sensors, they have not produced them as fast as they normally do. Dealers are having trouble getting them, just due to production stuff also at this point,” he explained.

Now, a four-day trip could possibly last more than a week for the Stanley family.

“We’re across the country from our home. We don’t know when we will be able to go back home because we don’t know when they will fix our windshield because we can’t drive it safely with it being like that.”

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible for the incident is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

