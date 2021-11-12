Heartland Votes
Advertisement

High winds cause Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry halted service on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. because of high winds.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry halted service on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. because of high winds.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry halted service on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. because of high winds.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the ferry reported winds out of the south-southwest were approximately 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

High winds are not expected to die down anytime soon.

The National Weather Service reports that winds could reach 20 mph throughout the afternoon.

It is not clear when the ferry will resume service.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.

KYTC says approximately 500 vehicles use the service between the two states on average daily.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
A Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer on Wednesday night, November...
Deer to blame in serious motorcycle crash
Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her...
Mother killed, 1-year-old daughter missing, Ill. police say
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
ISP responded to a crash at a construction zone on I-57 involving a construction truck and a...
2 injured in crash at I-57 construction zone in Williamson Co.
A Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer on Wednesday night, November...
Deer to blame in serious motorcycle crash