High winds cause Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry halted service on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. because of high winds.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the ferry reported winds out of the south-southwest were approximately 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

High winds are not expected to die down anytime soon.

The National Weather Service reports that winds could reach 20 mph throughout the afternoon.

It is not clear when the ferry will resume service.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.

KYTC says approximately 500 vehicles use the service between the two states on average daily.

