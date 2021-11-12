Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 12.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 8
- Females - One woman in her 20s and one woman in her 60s.
- Males - One toddler, two preteens, two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s.
- Total cases - 12,502
- Total deaths - 170
Franklin County:
- New cases - 18
- Females - Two girls under the age of 10, two teenagers, three women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, two women in their 50s and one woman in her 70s.
- Males - One boy under the age of 10, two teenagers, one man in his 40s and one man in his 50s.
- Total cases -7,608
- Total deaths - 107
