Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday,...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 12.(Source: WMC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 12.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 8
    • Females - One woman in her 20s and one woman in her 60s.
    • Males - One toddler, two preteens, two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s.
  • Total cases - 12,502
  • Total deaths - 170

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 18
    • Females - Two girls under the age of 10, two teenagers, three women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, two women in their 50s and one woman in her 70s.
    • Males - One boy under the age of 10, two teenagers, one man in his 40s and one man in his 50s.
  • Total cases -7,608
  • Total deaths - 107

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person dies, another injured in crash on Independence St. involving SEMI truck, motorcycle
A Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer on Wednesday night, November...
Deer to blame in serious motorcycle crash
Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her...
Mother killed, 1-year-old daughter missing, Ill. police say
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

The Graves County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, November 12.
Graves Co. Health Dept. reported 52 new cases of COVID-19
An animal care team at the Saint Louis Zoo is keeping a close eye on eight big cats after they...
8 big cats at Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19
The Perry County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 12.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 27 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19