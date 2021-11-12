Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Wait, was it supposed to rain?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A fast-moving upper system will bring another shot of wind and light rain to the region today….especially during the morning hours.   Otherwise, our chilly pattern is set to continue.  For today,  models are having a tough time with this system so a lot of automated apps will miss this one.  But clouds and a shot of chilly rain will be moving west to east through the region through about mid-day….before pushing away to the east this afternoon.   This will help keep highs mainly in the cool 50s today.  Gusty winds are likely with this system as well.   By this evening it will be clearing up and winds will decrease….but it will be a chilly night with daybreak lows mainly just below freezing.

The weekend is looking cool and mainly dry,  though another  quick system looks to bring clouds and a few light showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.   As we get into next week we’ll be warming up again, with milder conditions (temporarily) by Tuesday and Wednesday, before another shot of cooler air moves in by Thursday morning.   Wednesday may become rather windy as a low pressure area approaches from the west.

